Woman arrested after damaging chairs and microphones in Toulouse City Council meeting room

A woman in her thirties has been arrested after damaging chairs and microphones in the newly renovated meeting room of the Toulouse City Council. The room was in disarray with broken chairs and microphones scattered on the floor.

Tout juste rénovée, la salle du conseil municipal de Toulouse a été retrouvée sens dessus dessous ce vendredi 22 mai au Capitole. Une femme de 39 ans a été interpellée après avoir dégradé des chaises et des micros.

Dans la salle du conseil municipal, les micros gisent au sol. Des chaises sont renversées, d'autres brisées, projetées par une colère soudaine. Au cœur du Capitole, les rangées de pupitres, d'ordinaire alignées pour les débats de la vie politique toulousaine, offrent ce vendredi 22 mai une image de désordre brutal. Selon nos informations, ces dégradations auraient été commises par une femme de 39 ans, inconnue des services de police, qui s'était présentée au Capitole dans un état d'agitation manifeste.

Elle aurait demandé à être reçue par le maire afin d'évoquer une affaire criminelle. Cette audience ne lui aurait pas été accordée. Elle aurait ensuite effectué la visite de la salle des Illustres avant de changer de pièce. Peu après, plusieurs éléments du mobilier de la salle du conseil municipal ont été dégradés.

Elle hurlait 'Je veux voir le maire'. Elle a fait peur aux visiteurs. Un agent de sécurité l'a mise à l'écart très vite. Cette trentenaire se serait progressivement calmée tout en enchaînant les propos incohérents.

Tout juste rénovée, la salle du conseil municipal de Toulouse a été vandalisée : 'un profond manque de respect', selon le maire Jean-Luc Moudenc, qui va porter plainte. La suspecte a rapidement été interpellée par la police municipale, avant d'être remise à la police nationale. Son état a été jugé compatible avec une garde à vue. À ce stade, aucune motivation politique structurée ne se dégage clairement.

Selon notre source, il pourrait s'agir d'une histoire liée à la garde d'enfants.d'importants moyens pour redonner tout son éclat historique à ce patrimoine commun. Pas plus tard que cette semaine, dix bustes historiques restaurés venaient d'ailleurs de réintégrer l'enceinte de la salle après plusieurs mois de travaux méticuleux. La Ville de Toulouse a annoncé le dépôt d'une plainte.

Jean-Luc Moudenc a condamné fermement ces dégradations sur les réseaux sociaux, dénonçant 'un profond manque de respect' envers 'ce lieu emblématique de la démocratie toulousaine'. Pour le maire, au-delà des dégâts matériels, c'est 'un lieu chargé de l'histoire de Toulouse et de sa vie démocratique' qui a été 'volontairement piétiné'. L'affaire a aussi été condamnée par les élus de la majorité municipale comme de l'opposition.

Dans cette salle où les désaccords politiques se règlent d'ordinaire par la parole, les micros arrachés ont, cette fois, réuni les élus de tous bords. Pour accéder de nouveau à cet articl





ladepechedumidi / 🏆 49. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toulouse City Council Meeting Room Damaged Chairs Damaged Microphones Disorder Woman Arrested Police Intervention Damage To Meeting Room Renovated Meeting Room City Council Meeting Disorder Caused By Woman Woman In Her Thirties Woman In An Agitated State Woman In Her Thirties Arrested Woman In Her Thirties Calm Down Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Munic Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By Police Natio Woman In Her Thirties Arrested By

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Féminicide de Jacqueline à Toulouse : l’avocat général requiert 17 années de réclusion contre son compagnonAux assises de Haute-Garonne à Toulouse, ce jeudi 21 mai, l'accusation vient de requérir dix-sept années de réclusion criminelle à l'encontre de Guillaume Charvet, qui a tué sa compagne Jacqueline le 7 août 2023 à...

Read more »

Spatial : Airbus choisit Segula Technologies pour l'assemblage de la constellation OneWeb à ToulouseLe groupe d’ingénierie s'est vu confier par le géant spatial européen l'intégration complète de la nouvelle génération de satellites OneWeb pour Eutelsat.

Read more »

Qui est Jens Berthel Askou, le nouvel entraîneur du Toulouse FC encore méconnu en France ?Jens Berthel Askou vient d'être nommé entraîneur du Toulouse FC ce jeudi 21 mai. Le successeur danois de Carles Martinez Novell s'est fait un nom la saison dernière en Ecosse.

Read more »

Toulouse annonce l'arrivée de l'entraîneur danois Jens Berthel AskouComme pressenti, le Toulouse FC a annoncé ce jeudi soir l'arrivée du Danois Jens Berthel Askou sur son banc, pour succéder à Carles Martinez Novell. Il officiait précédemment à Motherwell, en Écosse.

Read more »