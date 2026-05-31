The hopes of reaching an agreement between Iran and the US to end the hostilities have been dashed, leaving the Middle East and global economy in a state of uncertainty. The talks were expected to be crucial in determining the immediate future of the region and the global economy.

L'espoir de la signature d'un accord entre Téhéran et Washington pour mettre fin aux hostilités s'est éloigné vendredi soir, laissant à nouveau la place à l'imprévisible.

Un homme tient un drapeau iranien à proximité d'un stand anti-américain. Panneau d'affichage représentant le président américain Donald Trump et le détroit d'Ormuz, à Téhéran, Iran, le 30 mai 2026.

'La suppression de la taxe d'habitation a été une connerie' : le plan de Retailleau pour sortir 1 million de logements supplémentaires d'ici à 2032. Masayoshi Son, président fondateur de SoftBank, indiquait sur son réseau Truth Social qu'il allait entrer dans la Situation Room de la présidence américaine, afin de quant au mémorandum d'accord que les États-Unis et l'Iran devaient signer pour mettre fin à la guerre. L'annonce d'une réunion dans ce lieu emblématique était d'importance.

C'est dans ce complexe de commandement stratégique et sécurisé, situé dans l'aile ouest de la Maison-Blanche, que Barack Obama a assisté en direct à l'assassinat de Ben Laden. Cette fois, conseillers et hauts responsables du pays devaient y retrouver Donald Trump. L'avenir immédiat du Proche-Orient et de l'économie mondiale avait toutes les chances d'être décidé, enfin. Les États-Unis alertent sur 'le renforcement militaire de la Chine' et interpellent l'Europe.

Le milliardaire l'avait d'ailleurs déclaré : les Iraniens avaient en quelque sorte capitulé en acceptant des concessions majeures, comme l'ouverture du programme nucléaire. À Téhéran, pourtant, l'agence de presse officielle Tasnim rapportait que l'affirmation de Trump s'inscrivait dans ses 'et qu'aucun accord n'avait encore été trouvé. Après deux heures de réunion, Donald Trump est sorti de la salle de crise sans rien annoncer.

Samedi 30 mai, lors du dialogue de Shangri-La à Singapour - sommet sur la sécurité en Asie-Pacifique auquel il assistait -, le secrétaire américain à la Défense,..





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Iran-US Talks Middle East Global Economy Global Uncertainty US-Iran Agreement Ben Laden Assassination Situation Room Shangri-La Summit China Military Buildup Europe-US Relations

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