The After Foot Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with Exciting New Episodes!

The \"After Foot\" is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this season, with the show's hosts Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and the entire team offering exciting surprises for fans of football. The lineup includes weekly programs like \"Generation After\" hosted by Nicolas Jamain, \"After Live\" on match nights with Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain, and Jean-Louis Tourre, and a full slate of bonus episodes with football greats like Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen, Lionel Charbonnier, and more. Experience it all on the \"3216\" channel, on Facebook, or the After Foot Youtube channel.

L’After Foot, l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison ! A cette occasion, Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo et toute leur bande vous réservent pleins de surprises !

Pour démarrer la soirée, Nicolas Jamain est aux commandes de "Génération After", de 20h00 à 22h00. Une émission composée de chroniqueurs qui ont grandis avec l'After : Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo. Le rendez-vous des passionnés de foot avec des débats et des invités prestigieux. Les soirs de match, l' "After Live" s'installe de 20h00 à 23h00 incarné à tour de rôle par Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain et Jean-Louis Tourre.

Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier viennent renforcer le dispositif les soirs de Coupes d'Europe. En deuxième partie de soirée, de 22h00 (ou dès le coup de sifflet final du match) à minuit, place à la version originelle et historique de l'After autour de Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, Florent Gautreau et Jean-Louis Tourre du dimanche au jeudi. Carine Galli fait son retour dans l'After et prend les commandes de l'émission les vendredis et samedis.

La saison 19 de l'After Foot entame ce week-end. Rendez-vous au 3216, surs les réseaux sociaux ou le chat Youtube pour participer à l'émission





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