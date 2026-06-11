Team France's World Cup Squad: Most Played Players and Notable Individualities

The French national team's squad for the 2026 World Cup is expected to be among the most experienced, with players having accumulated the most playing time since June 15, 2025. The team, led by Didier Deschamps, will be facing the United States with an effective roster that has played the most minutes among the 48 teams in the tournament. Notable individualities include Maxence Lacroix, who has the most starts and minutes played among the French players, and Virgil van Dijk, who has the most minutes played among the defenders.

Selon des statistiques de la BBC, l'équipe de France aborde la Coupe du monde 2026 avec les joueurs ayant le plus joué depuis le 15 juin 2025, il y a un an.

Les Bleus, sur les rotules à la Coupe du monde, auront au moins une excuse valable. Alors que le coup d'envoi du Mondial est donné ce jeudi avec le (21h, heure française), les Bleus se présentent aux Etats-Unis avec l'effectif le plus sollicité depuis un an.

Selon des statistiques de la BBC, en cumulant toutes les minutes jouées depuis le 15 juin 2025 en club et en sélection, ce sont les joueurs de qui ont passé le plus de temps sur le terrain, parmi les 48 équipes en lice au Mondial 2026. Dans le détail, le défenseur de Crystal Palace, Maxence Lacroix, est le Tricolore qui compte le plus de titularisations (58) et de minutes jouées (5.009).

Au Bayern, Michael Olise compte plus d'apparitions (65) mais il a été plus souvent remplaçant (4.942 minutes). Onze des 26 joueurs Français retenus à la Coupe du monde ont participé à la Coupe du monde des Clubs remportée par Chelsea (l'Allemagne fait mieux avec 12 joueurs).

Parmi les dix nations placées comme favorites de la Coupe du monde 2026, l'équipe de France trône en tête de ce classement des équipes ayant le plus joué devant le Portugal de Vitinha et Au rayon des individualités, le joueur qui aborde le Mondial avec les jambes les plus lourdes est le défenseur de Pays-Bas et de Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, qui a passé 5.661 sur le terrain sans avoir disputé le Mondial des clubs l'été dernier. Le Red bientôt âgé de 35 ans a joué davantage que le Brésilien de Botafogo Leo Pereira (5.559 minutes), que le Belge de Bruges Hans Vanaken (5.559) et que le milieu de terrain du PSG et du Portugal Vitinha (5.305).

Coupe du monde 2026: horaires, chaînes TV... Tout savoir sur la diffusion des matchs du Mondia





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Team France World Cup Most Played Players Notable Individualities Crystal Palace Maxence Lacroix Bayern Munich Michael Olise Chelsea Germany Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk World Cup 2026 World Cup 2026: Hours TV Channels World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The

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