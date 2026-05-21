Tarbes Recruits Equestrians as City Mascots with a New Brand Identity

Pascal Claverie, the mayor of Tarbes, has named Anouk and Oceane, experienced equestrians from the breeding farm, as the city's new mascots. They will embody the city's new visual identity, with Anouk and Oceane seen wearing a 'Tarbes, la hussarde' garb. Following this, they will ride in Anglo-Arab stables as the visual identity of the city in all its glory. The new identity will be unveiled during the Tarbes festivities, and Anouk and Oceane will be presented with symbolic city keys, symbolizing their new role as brand ambassadors. With six horses to their credit, they manage a sustainable and thriving stable. The city is known as the birthplace of the Anglo-Arab breed, where Napoleon I created the breed in 1806.

Anouk et Oceane , two equestrians from the breeding farm Tarbes , are called to be the new city mascots of Tarbes . They will represent and embody the city by wearing the ' Tarbes , la hussarde' uniform and placing horses in the Anglo-Arab stables.

The new visual identity will be revealed during the Tarbes festivities, when Mayor Pascal Claverie symbolically hands over the city keys to Anouk and Oceane, the city's new brand ambassadors. With proud hearts, they are ready to represent Tarbes, home to the Anglo-Arab breed since the first Roman Empire, where Napoleon I created it in 1806. Anouk and Oceane manage a stable with eight horses and contribute to equestrian activities there





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Anouk Oceane Tarbes Equestrians Mascots Anglo-Arab Stables

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