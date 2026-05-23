Shahid's Journey: A Documentary About Football, Integration, and Resilience in Calais

The article explores the story of Shahid, a young Afghan refugee who has been finding his way in France since he was 14. Despite facing challenges in his quest for residency, Shahid's journey serves as a reminder of the human spirit and the will to overcome adversity. The documentary highlights the unique experiences of Shahid and the SOCCS team, shedding light on the importance of sport, resilience, and integration in the lives of newcomers in Calais.

Shahid, who left Afghanistan at the age of 14, has been struggling to integrate into French society despite finding a new family in Saint-Omer through the Cricket Club Stars team.

The documentary, which follows Shahid's daily life, his challenge of obtaining residency, and the sometimes hostile reactions of local residents towards migrants like him, is both heart-warming and revealing about the sport, integration, and team spirit. The young players of SOCCS have shown great determination despite facing numerous challenges, though they are not without difficulties





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Non-Western Countries Afghanistan Olympics Refugee France Integration Struggle Underdog Sports Resilience Human Spirit

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