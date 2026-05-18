Set LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts School Edition collector takes a dive in price on Cdiscount

The 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie triggered a celebration, with the LEGO collector pricing getting slashed on Cdiscount. See the details about the set and its features for Harry Potter fans.

Les fans d’ Harry Potter ne se lèvent plus : le set LEGO collector price drop s on this website // Cdiscount Le 25th anniversary of the first film deserves a celebration fitting for its grandeur.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts School Edition collector set #76466 depicts the most iconic scenes in a case designed for adult Harry Potter fans. Three minifigures, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, closely recreate crucial moments from the story. Three turnbuckle springs enliven the displayed elements, with the first one spinning Hedwig's head, the second one moving the Queen on the chessboard, and the third one opening Harry's bag to reveal a troll attack.

The miniature scenes recreate the Hogwarts Express and the five Ring tests leading to the Philosopher's Stone. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts School Edition collector set #76466 is priced at €129.99 instead of €159.99 on Cdiscount. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts School Edition collector set #76466 assembles easily with clear instructions, tailored to adults. Customer reviews praise its ease of assembly, making it a delight even for those who haven't built LEGO in years.

Once built, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts School Edition collector set #76466 stands on display easily on a shelf or desk. The closed wings of Hedwig, the Philosopher's Stone, and the bag find their place without taking up much space.

Finally, hidden movements add several ways to interact with the model, allowing you to spin Hedwig's head, move pieces on the chessboard, or open the bag to reveal new scenes, transforming it into a truly animated decoration. Take advantage of the offer on the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts School Edition collector set #76466 on CdiscountSeveral links are tracked and may raise a commission for Le Parisien. Prices are given only as a guide and are subject to change.

Unique elsewhere : this LEGO Mario Kart set breaks hearts among video game fansLEGO strikes hard for Mother's Day 2026 with this outrageously priced floral bouquet on the websiteBeautiful at a bargain price





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LEGO Harry Potter Collector Set Price Drop Cdiscount

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