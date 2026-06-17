Sean Combs Receives New Prison Reduction, Date of Release Advanced

Sean Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has received a new reduction in his prison sentence, which has advanced his date of release by several weeks. However, new judicial procedures may still complicate his future. Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison for trafficking in persons and associating with criminals, but his release date has been adjusted due to these proceedings.

Sean Combs , fondateur de Bad Boy Records , a bénéficié d'une nouvelle réduction de peine et sa date de libération a été avancée de plusieurs semaines.

Cependant, de nouvelles procédures judiciaires pourraient encore compliquer son avenir. Le producteur et rappeur a été condamné à 50 mois de prison pour trafic sexuel et association de malfaiteurs, mais sa date de sortie a été modifiée en raison de ces procédures. Il attend la décision du procureur du comté de Los Angeles concernant des éventuelles poursuites liées à des signalements déposés par Jonathan Hay





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Sean Combs Bad Boy Records Prison Reduction Of Sentence Date Of Release New Procedures Trafficking In Persons Association With Criminals

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