Rob Dieperink Removed from FIFA List, Replaced by Willy Delajod

Rob Dieperink, initially selected for the VAR role in the 2026 World Cup, was removed from the FIFA list of official referees after being arrested in London for alleged sexual assault on a minor. No charges will be brought against him, and Willy Delajod will replace him.

Rob Dieperink , initially selected for the VAR role in the 2026 World Cup , was sanctioned by the FIFA after being arrested in London in April for alleged sexual assault on a minor.

No charges will be brought against him. According to The Athletic, Willy Delajod will replace him. The FIFA removed Rob Dieperink from their list of official referees for the World Cup. Rob Dieperink was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in April for an alleged sexual assault on a minor in London.

He was supposed to be a VAR referee for the 2026 World Cup. Rob Dieperink stated that the Metropolitan Police had classified the case, and no charges would be brought against him. He expressed his disappointment in being falsely accused. The allegations were refuted, and the case was closed after a thorough and rigorous police investigation.

He received support from the KNVB and the FIFA. The FIFA confirmed the removal of Rob Dieperink from the list of World Cup referees. Willy Delajod, the referee who employs him, expressed his support for the official. The KNVB stated that no elements justify the definitive exclusion of Rob Dieperink from national competitions.

However, he will not officiate during the upcoming Eredivisie match in the Netherlands





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Rob Dieperink FIFA World Cup VAR Arrested Sexual Assault Willy Delajod Eredivisie Knysna Raymond Domenech Documentary

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