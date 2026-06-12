Rayan Cherki struggles with time zone difference for World Cup

Rayan Cherki, a midfielder for the French national team, had a difficult time adjusting to the time zone difference between France and the United States for the World Cup. He had a long night and was not fully rested for the team's first match.

Rayan Cherki a visiblement eu du mal à digérer le décalage horaire entre la France et les Etats-Unis pour le Mondial. Le milieu offensif tricolore a confié avoir passé une première nuit un peu différente qu’à son habitude au camp de base des Bleus à Boston.

Les mesures prises par le staff des Bleus n’ont pas suffi. Bien arrivés aux États-Unis durant la journée de mercredi, les joueurs de l’équipe de France ont pris une précaution décidée par le staff tricolore afin de mieux s’acclimater avant le début de la Coupe du monde 2026. Mais à en croire, cela a un peu bouleversé leurs habitudes nocturnes.

Présent jeudi pour la traditionnelle séance photos avant la compétition, le milieu offensif s’est livré à une petite confidence sur sa (trop) longue nuit au « Effectivement ça va mais j’ai l’impression que la nuit elle a duré une décennie », a souri le joueur dedans une séquence diffusée sur les réseaux sociaux de l’équipe de France. J’ai dormi et je me suis réveillé à 6h, 6h20, 6h30, 6h40, 7h, 8h, 9h…C’était terrible.

Peut-être pas totalement reposé, Rayan Cherki s’est quand même plié sans encombre à ses obligations avec le reste de l’équipe. Non sans oublier sa petite technique pour bien se recaler et digérer le « Je mets des réveils toutes les deux minutes trente », a encore plaisanté l’international aux sept sélections avec les Bleus. Allez let’s go





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World Cup France United States Time Zone Difference Adjustment Long Night Difficult Time Team's First Match Match Against Ireland Ousmane Dembélé Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Score Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Dembélé Vs Ireland Highlights Ousmane Demb

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