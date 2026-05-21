News Host Update

Caroline Roux and Aurélie Casse discuss their workweeks, relationships, and TV show changes.

Caroline Roux and Aurélie Casse provide live analysis of news events in partnership with four experts. Viewers can submit questions to the experts, which are answered at the end of the show.

Aurélie Casse, on her weekday transmissions, mentions her workweek workload, admitting that her family ‘tells her a little’ for working weekends. Caroline Roux, on her weekday transmissions, discloses her romance with Guillaume Durand, expressing her love for him in a moving fashion. In light of her departure from 'C l'hebdo,' Aurélie Casse continues to host on France 5, now presenting another program. Pauline Galdino and Michaël Comte make unscripted statements daily during their show 'C dans l'air'





TeleLoisirs / 🏆 80. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Workweek Romance TV Show Change Live Analysis Experts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eva Morel de QuotaClimat, en lutte contre les fake news sur le climatCofondatrice de l’association QuotaClimat, cette ancienne collaboratrice parlementaire a fait de la « désinformation climatique » son cheval de bataille.

Read more »

[Podcasts] Breaking News : Rugby, Lucu fait-il partie des joueurs hors norme ?Aussitôt arrivé, aussitôt analysé, le premier débat sport du jour, c'est tous les jours dès 15 heures dans le Super Moscato Show.

Read more »

Radi Caroline boute d'annoncer le décès accidentel de Charles IIIUne radio britannique regrettable announce par erreur le décès accidentel du souverain King Charles III, alors qu'il se trouvait en Irlande du Nord, et a reconnu que ce sont des problèmes informatiques qui étaient derrière.

Read more »

News Recap: Erkekrlerin Ecriti Adı Gabriel Heinze mi Yoktiledir?After Foot'nin 20. yılında düzenlediği büyük ödül töreni öncesi, Gilbert Brisbois ve Daniel Riolo'nun sunumlarında yapılan özel açıklamalarda yaşanan bazı gerilimlerle ilgili geçmişe dönük açıklamalarda bulunuldu. İşte detaylar...

Read more »