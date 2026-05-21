News headlines in French

A collection of French news headlines, including topics such as health, crime, entertainment, and more.

Martine et Bénédicte, qui ont toutes les deux des problèmes cardiaques , doivent reprendre confiance en elles et réapprendre à vivre presque comme avant. Elles ont entrepris ce chemin ensemble.

Il commence au sein d'un hôpital parisien.

"Épouse-moi ! ", "Envie d'être un hameçon" : Tomy, un pêcheur de Saint-Jacques vu torse nu sur France 2 affole les internautes ! (VIDEO) Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès : déprogrammations suite à l'arrestation d'un homme en Ecosse (MISE A JOUR) Affaire Grégory.

"Murielle était chez moi quand elle s'est rétractée" : une sœur de Murielle Bolle témoigne sur France 2 (VIDÉOS)The Wonderfools (Netflix) : La fin expliquée par le réalisateur et pourquoi elle ouvre la porte à une saison 2 Un si grand soleil en avance : Claudine et Becker alliés pour sauver Jérémy ? Catherine et Guillaume s'associent...

Le résumé de l'épisode 1298 du vendredi 22 mai 2026Demain nous appartient en avance : Après avoir été dénoncé par Alex à la police, Diego s'enfuit de Sète avec Bella ! Le résumé de l'épisode 2210 du vendredi 20 mai 202





TeleLoisirs / 🏆 80. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Martine Et Bénédicte Problèmes Cardiaques Hôpital Parisien Tomy Affaire Grégory Murielle Bolle The Wonderfools Netflix Xavier Dupont De Ligonnès Affaire Grégory Affaire Grégory Affaire Grégory Affaire Grégory Affaire Grégory Affaire Grégory

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Lack of action on PFAS pollution leaves French families concerned, groups demand government take actionThe article covers the situation of PFAS pollution and the insufficient government actions that families face. It mentions parliamentary reports and the studies made to further highlight this issue. It also mentions the deadline extensions for the application of the law and the subsequent delay in applying it. The article concludes with the calls to address this issue immediately.

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Gersois wins Champions Cup, becoming first French manager to win European titleThe Gersois, in his 53rd year, announces he will become the first French manager to win the European crown in the Champions Cup final against Leinster at Bilbao on Saturday.

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