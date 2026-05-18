News headlines in French

A collection of news articles in French, covering various topics such as military aircraft, political trials, and social issues.

Des avions Rafale de l'Armée de l'Air et de l'Espace ont survolé le ciel des Hauts-de-Seine, en vue de commémorations organisées en fin de semaine.

Les habitants, soucieux de comprendre pourquoi ces avions enchaînaient les passages à basse altitude, se sont interrogés sur les réseaux sociaux. Les autorités militaires ont expliqué que ce survol s'inscrivait dans le cadre de répétitions liées aux commémorations du mémorial Lafayette, célèbre pour la mémoire des pilotes américains volontaires qui ont sacrifié leur vie durant la Première Guerre mondiale.

Les 68 membres de l'Escadrille Lafayette et du Lafayette Flying Corps sont inhumés dans la crypte du mémorial, et leurs noms sont inscrits sur la façade. Un procès sous haute sécurité a été organisé contre Félix Bingui, présumé chef du clan Yoda, pour trafic de stupéfiants. Bally Bagayoko, maire de Saint-Denis, déplore les polémiques sur son souhait de ne pas accrocher le portrait d'Emmanuel Macron. L'avocat de Laëtitia raconte l'enfer de 7 années de viols, de torture et d'emprise.

Le président du CNC regrette la réaction du patron de Canal+ qui pose question sur le plan de la liberté d'expression. Donald Trump menace les Iraniens, affirmant qu'ils savent ce qui va se passer bientôt dans le Moyen-Orient





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Rafale Military Aircraft Commémorations Mémorial Lafayette Félix Bingui Bally Bagayoko Emmanuel Macron Laëtitia Donald Trump Griezmann Moyen-Orient

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