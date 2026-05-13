NBA - Spurs Take 3-2 Lead Over Timberwolves in Dominance

The Spurs displayed overwhelming force in Game 5 at home, securing a 3-2 series lead against the Wolves. Victor Wembanyama's great performance and Spurs' determination to win was the story of the match. The task is not completed yet as the Spurs still need to win the last game to reach the conference finals.

NBA - Behind Victor Wembanyama's massive presence that managed to finish the match, the Spurs overwhelmingly prevailed at home (126-97), securing a 3-2 lead against the Wolves .

A victory would allow OKC to regain dominance in the conference finals.

«We did what we had to do at home. We had to set the tone because we knew it would be a physical match, so we remained focused. We had ups and downs in the second half. But we have the result we wanted.

My exclusion in the last match? We won, so that's the most important thing. The job isn't done yet, we still need to win another game to reach the conference finals. We will continue to do what we know best, take care of our bodies, and come back strong.

" - Tom Compayrot, Basketball expert at BeBasket, who recently covered the 2025 NBA Draft in the US, shares insights and excitement about the league. Pour plus d'info, suivez BeBasket sur et ne manquez pas nos prochaines émissions ! Au plaisir





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NBA Spurs Wolves Game 5 Series Lead Team's Performance Conference Finals

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