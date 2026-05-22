Nantes Entrepreneur Participates in 'Un dîner presque parfait' TV Show, Proposes 'Evo' App for Nutrition Simplification

Erwan Cosperec, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Nantes, participated in the TV show 'Un dîner presque parfait' broadcast on Gulli in November last year. He found the experience enriching, having worked as a server, headwaiter, and eventually director of a restaurant before focusing on his own business during the COVID-19 pandemic. He launched an app called 'Evo' where he aims to simplify the relationship with nutrition by making it fun. He also opened a restaurant specializing in brunchs and a wellness area offering massages.

Erwan Cosperec , a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Nantes, participated in the TV show 'Un dîner presque parfait' broadcast on Gulli in November last year. He found the experience enriching, having worked as a server, headwaiter, and eventually director of a restaurant before focusing on his own business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I wanted to become my own chef. ' He launched an app called 'Evo' where he aims to simplify the relationship with nutrition by making it fun. He also opened a restaurant specializing in brunchs and a wellness area offering massages.

However, he was unaware of the casting team's search for an extraverted and sunny Breton for the show. He accepted the opportunity as a new experience. For the 'Un dîner presque parfait' episode, he chose a dinner theme of the sea. Each day, a contestant prepared a dinner that they shared with the other contestants.

During his dinner, Erwan served smoked scallop appetizers and a galette with andouilles de Guémené. He found the show more strategic than culinary. After the show, other contestants apologized for their low scores, recognizing his strategic note-taking. You can watch the replay of the episode on Gulli on May 22, 2026, at 6:50 PM





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Un Dîner Presque Parfait Gulli Erwan Cosperec Evo App Nutrition Simplification Brunchs Wellness Area

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