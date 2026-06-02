More Than 3.5 Million People in England Watched Champions League Final Illegally

The final of the UEFA Champions League was not broadcast live in the UK, leading to a significant number of viewers turning to illegal streaming. According to a study by Gaming Compliance International, the match generated 16.2 million illegal streams, with over 90 seconds of viewing time for each unique IP address.

En Angleterre, plus de 3,5 millions de personnes ont regardé la finale de la Ligue des champions en streaming. La finale de la Ligue des champions n'a pas été diffusée en clair en Angleterre, déportant une partie des téléspectateurs sur le streaming illégal.

En tout, plus de 3,5 millions de personnes auraient usé de ce procédé pour assister au deuxième sacre du PSG dans la compétition. D'après une étude du cabinet de conseil Gaming Compliance International (GCI) pour la finale de la Ligue des champions entre le PSG et Arsenal (1-1, 4-3 aux t.a.b. ) a généré 16,2 millions de « vues » en streaming illégal.

Ce sont des « vues » de plus de 90 secondes qui ont été comptabilisées et qui pointent vers 3,7 millions d'adresses IP uniques. De quoi suggérer qu'au moins 3,7 millions de personnes ont vu le match de manière illégale. L'étude pointe la difficulté de déterminer le nombre exact de personnes qui ont regardé la rencontre en streaming.

Celle-ci souligne d'ailleurs la forte probabilité qu'il y ait eu plus qu'une personne devant chaque écran ayant streamé illégalement la finale entre Arsenal et le PSG. Le nombre de 16,2 millions de vues s'explique, lui, par les problèmes techniques rencontrés par les internautes, souvent forcés de passer par des sites et liens différents au cours du match.

Si autant de personnes ont regardé la rencontre en streaming, c'est parce que pour la première fois depuis 1992 en Angleterre, les abonnés à TNT Sports et HBO Max ont pu profiter de la rencontre, et ont été plus de 7 millions à assister à la victoire parisienne devant leur écran. Le Premier ministre, Keir Starmer, s'est même saisi du sujet, arguant que « les personnes travaillant dur ne devraient pas avoir à s'inquiéter de débourser le prix d'un abonnement pour regarder un match de cette ampleur





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