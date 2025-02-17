Montauban Hospital to Open Dedicated Sexual Health Unit

Montauban Hospital is taking a significant step towards improved access to sexual health care with the planned opening of a dedicated unit. Set to launch in the spring, this unit aims to simplify patient journeys, break down taboos surrounding sexual health, and offer a range of confidential services.

Montauban 's hospital is on the verge of a small revolution with the imminent opening of a dedicated sexual health unit on the hospital center site. The inauguration is scheduled for spring. This project stems from the desire of various stakeholders, stresses Gaëlle Hanrot, general practitioner and head of Ceggid (1). We were working in different departments of the hospital, and we were all in charge of these sexual health care.

This took place in each of our departments, which led to regular patient redirections. They moved from one team to another, from one department to another, she recalls. With this dedicated unit, the goal is to simplify the patient's journey and allow them to access these care more easily. Furthermore, 'it's always delicate to make démarches when it comes to sexuality, adds Sarah Nadal, a midwife at the hospital, as it's delicate to talk about sexuality in society in general. So we hope that this space will help break down taboos and offer people the opportunity to come to us with, perhaps, a little less embarrassment. A particular feature of the unit is that the care provided can be completely anonymous. 'A young person entering into sexuality doesn't necessarily want to go to their family doctor. The same goes for a person who is going to be unfaithful and needs to take screening tests', the general practitioner gives as an example. No longer performing medication abortions at the maternity wardConcretely, this unit will be able to care for anyone, 'without discrimination of age, gender, sexual orientation or origin', insists Dr. Hanrot. The care provided is numerous and ranges from the prescription of contraception to the screening of an STI (sexually transmitted infection) or even the administration of a prevention treatment against HIV. Consultations with psychologists and sexologists are also possible in order to have a truly holistic approach to sexuality. Particular importance is also given to requests for medication abortion. A room has been provided for these purposes so that these procedures no longer take place at the maternity ward. 'It can be something violent on a psychological level to go for an abortion at the maternity ward, admits Sarah Nadal. Even if it always went well, because we are benevolent, it's really not comfortable to come to the maternity ward' for this kind of thing, adds the midwife.The birth of this new unit is the result of collaborative work between the health-society department, the parents-children department, the hospital management and the Tarn-et-Garonne departmental council (to which the planning center belongs), recalls Nadine Breil, senior manager of the health-society department. Last year, nearly 5,000 consultations were recorded by the Ceggid (1), 'a figure that has almost doubled in 3 years', emphasizes Gaëlle Hanrot, proof for her that the project really meets 'a need of the population'. (1) Free information, screening and diagnosis center for sexually transmitted infections.





