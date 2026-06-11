Mexico City's Cup World Opening Delayed Due to Social Unrest

The opening of the World Cup in Mexico City has been delayed due to social unrest, with thousands of protesters marching towards the stadium where the match is scheduled to take place.

L'ouverture de la Coupe du monde ne se fera pas dans l'allégresse à Mexico, capitale marquée par une forte contestation sociale. Annoncés fastueux et festifs, les débuts de la Coupe du monde à Mexico, ce jeudi soir (21 heures) avec le match d'ouverture entre le Mexique et l'Afrique du Sud, risquent de devoir jongler avec une météo incertaine et, surtout, un mécontentement social très important.

Marie-Claudette Cornille Ibarra ne comprend pas. Alors que toute la famille s'était cotisée pour permettre à son fils d'aller au match d'ouverture de la Coupe du monde ce jeudi soir entre le Mexique et l'Afrique du Sud (21 heures), Sergio-Eduardo n'y assistera pas.

L'engouement pour le grand retour de la Coupe du monde dans ce pays fou de football est tel que les 83 264 places pour le match inaugural entre le Mexique et l'Afrique du Sud se sont arrachées, en même temps que leur prix s'est envolé. Les dernières se négocient au marché noir entre 2 000€ et à plus de 6 000€, pour les mieux situées. Ce Mondial, désormais réservé aux riches, laisse donc les moins fortunés sur le bas-côté.

Malgré une forte pluie s'abattant à cadence régulière sur la capitale mexicaine depuis plusieurs jours, des milliers de manifestants ont marché vers le stade Azteca ce mardi, tandis que toute une armée de petites mains passaient les derniers coups de pinceaux et posaient les pots de fleurs. À l'appel d'un groupe dissident du syndicat de l'éducation CNTE, ces manifestants exigent une augmentation de salaire et l'abrogation d'une loi sur les retraites.

Elle les incite même à battre le pavé, au milieu de la route. Malgré une forte pluie s'abattant à cadence régulière sur la capitale mexicaine depuis plusieurs jours, des milliers de manifestants ont marché vers le stade Azteca ce mardi, tandis que toute une armée de petites mains passaient les derniers coups de pinceaux et posaient les pots de fleurs.

À l'appel d'un groupe dissident du syndicat de l'éducation CNTE, ces manifestants exigent une augmentation de salaire et l'abrogation d'une loi sur les retraites. Elle les incite même à battre le pavé, au milieu de la route





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