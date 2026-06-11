Marcel Desailly predicts significant changes in the national team's composition under Zidane

Former France defender Marcel Desailly predicts significant changes in the national team's composition when Zinédine Zidane takes over as coach. He believes that Zidane will quickly want to impose his style to differentiate himself from Didier Deschamps and challenge the philosophy put in place by Deschamps. Desailly also predicts that four or five players, unquestionable starters for Deschamps, will leave the team to make room for a different philosophy.

Marcel Desailly , former France defender, predicts significant changes in the composition of the national team when Zinédine Zidane takes over as coach, likely in 2021.

Changes to come on the bench and in the team's lineup? According to Marcel Desailly, former France defender, the arrival of Zidane, likely in 2021, will see him quickly want to impose his style to differentiate himself from Didier Deschamps.

'Zizou' will have more latitude with the team. For the national team, I believe he will do everything possible to impose his own philosophy over the system, challenging the philosophy put in place by Deschamps. I am certain that four or five players, unquestionable starters for Deschamps, will leave the team to make room for a different philosophy. Nothing has been officially announced, but there are strong chances that this will be the case.

The arrival of Zidane is not in doubt. Especially considering that Zidane never wanted to join any club, Chelsea gave him free rein to train them, Manchester United did the same when they were struggling, and Turkish teams did as well. This shows that he has a real vision of life, you know. He needs space.

And the national team will give him the means to reintegrate the system. At the same time, it will allow him to continue to have a decent quality of life. The 2026 World Cup: 'I was stupid and they were stupid for putting him in the lead', Deschamps breaks the debate on the position of Mbappé. The 2026 World Cup: Mbappé superstar, the Blues as favorites, Spain in ambush... international supporters give their predictions.

I was on the lists, Deschamps' confidence in the interest of Real Madrid for his profile. The 2026 World Cup: 'We will go', Iran threatens to stop matches if there are political controversies in the stands.

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Marcel Desailly Zinédine Zidane National Team Coach Philosophy Players System Zizou 2026 World Cup Mbappé Spain International Supporters Real Madrid Philosophy Quality Of Life Benitez Chelsea Manchester United Turkish Teams

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