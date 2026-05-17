Live Radio Broadcast - Football Discussions with Stephen Brun on Diverse Topics

A lively radio broadcast featuring Stephen Brun and his team debating on a variety of football-related topics over two hours on Sundays between 13h00 and 15h00.

C’est la libre-antenne du dimanche midi ! Attablez-vous et venez débattre avec la joyeuse bande de Stephen Brun tous les dimanches entre 13h00 et 15h00.

Durant deux heures, les auditeurs sont au cœur de l’émission pour échanger avec Stephen Brun, Alexandre Biggerstaff, Maxime Pauty, Erwan Abautret et tous leurs invités. Even though this might not save the season, Stephen Brun wants to see the OM in the Europa League next season. For Flo Germain, a qualification would mean saving the next season.

Stephen also discusses the lack of interest in Roland-Garros and argues that the charm of the tournament goes beyond the identity of the winner. Julien Benneteau reminds us that the conditions of play are a crucial factor in determining the success of the tournament. Stephen also talks about the president of the Section Paloise and his remarks on the end of the season of his club.

Stephen believes in the triumph of the Blues against England and Lenaïg Corson explains why it is possible. Finally, the issue of whether Lyon can defeat the shadow of victory over Saint-Etienne is raised. During the two-hour show, the listeners are plunged into debates with Stephen Brun, Alexandre Biggerstaff, Maxime Pauty, Erwan Abautret and all their guests





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