Life in Beirut - A tale of constant fear and resilience in the Middle East's most divided city.

Despite the many challenges posed by living in the divided and war-torn city, Charif Majdalani and his family have found resilience and hope in the face of tragedy.

S'abonner permet de commenter les articles. Et pas que : vous pouvez les lire et les offrir à vos proches. Marqués par une longue histoire conflictuelle, les habitants de Beyrouth voient leur pays s'embraser à nouveau.

Les lignes de démarcation sont toujours dans les têtes, divisant les communautés chrétienne, chiite, palestinienne. Du balcon, s'il n'y avait pas les frondaisons, on verrait la fumée qui s'élève de Dahiyeh, la banlieue sud de Beyrouth, pilonnée sans relâche. L'apocalypse est tout près. L'écrivain Charif Majdalani, qui raconte son enfance dans la guerre dans 'le Nom des rois' (Stock, 2025), et son épouse Nayla, qui est psychothérapeute, habitent dans un quartier à majorité chrétienne préservé des frappes.

Mais ils entendent tout.

'Il n'y a pas de système d'alerte au Liban, seulement des avis d'évacuation d'Israël. Souvent, les miliciens tirent en l'air pour prévenir les habitants. Quand nous parvenir le bruit des coups de feu, on sait que les bombes vont tomber.

'Cet appartement, c'est celui où Charif vivait enfant : sur le mur, il y a encore des impacts de balles qui datent de la guerre civile. ', 'On était pile sur la ligne de démarcation. Un jour, un obus était tombé en face. Les francs-tireurs échangeaient des coups de feu, on était sur leur trajectoire.

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