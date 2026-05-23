Le Pixel Art, café et arcade sur le boulevard des Pyrénées à Pau: Le café revisité et le salon de Thé qui allie Belle Époque et gaming.

Explore this paragraph and discover the unique and special atmosphere of this café.

Le Pixel Art, café et arcade sur le boulevard des Pyrénées à PauPublished on May 23, 2026 at 11:20 PM. The former coach of the Billère handball and his wife have taken over the iconic Palais des Sports du Boulevard des Pyrénées café in Pau last summer.

The interior has been revamped in the spirit of the early 20th century and the café is adorned with arcade booths styled 1990s, which the owner manufactures and sells. Customers of the Sporting d’Este will recognize him, others will discover only part of his talents. Daniel Deherme, who remains a technical advisor at the French Federation, has also ventured into a career as a café owner and seller of contemporary furniture.

Initially established with the acquisition of the Palais des Sports café L... The Pixel Art café, which combines the Belle Époque and the gaming aspect, proposes a rich range of teas, coffees, and small pastries. The mezzanine floor has been replaced with a polished ferrum mezzanine. On the Belle Époque side of the café, there is a completely refurbished cafe with an elegant and clean design.

No longer filled with chairs and other fixtures that once characterized the café, the floor is now clean and Level 4 compliant. Élodie Deherme, who left her job with a company in America, and her husband, Daniel Deherme, embarked on a project to revive the old Palais des Sports café in Baghdad, where Etoile d'Or set up his second residence. She has been working on various business plans and setting up Pixel Art café a new business plan.

The café also offers games of various types and providers, with 1990s to present-day consoles, with the focus on 1990s and high-end gaming setups available for rent. Interior decorations and illustrations of consoles, medals, and games grace theWIDGET interior, drawing gaming enthusiasts from all over with its games, receivers, and related games. Kiosks are also available, which display some iconic consoles and gaming units





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