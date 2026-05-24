Le nouveau show animé par Marion Bartoli pour les nouveautés regelmäßige chaque dimanche à 19h30 !

Chaque dimanche à 19h30, découvrez le nouveau show animé par la championne Emmaüs de tennis Marion Bartoli avec Georges Quirino pour un bilan tout en direct de l'actualité sportive de la semaine.

Le nouveau show anim''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''' 'De Marinae Bartoli s'''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''aim''''''''''''' anim'''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''' anim ''''''' anim '''''''' le"nouveau show'' pour les''''''' ce dimanche '', a ''''''' venir '''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''' à''''''''''''''''''''' 19h30, dans le 'programme'''''' anim''''''''dj'' 'di'' de 'Georges Quirino'.

Son'''' ''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''' '''''' ''''''' ''''''''' ''tirer le bilan de toute l'''' '''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''' '''''''''''' ''''''''' ''''''''''''''''''''' ''''''''''''' ''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''' '''''''''''''''''''' en direct, ''''''' sur un ton ''''''' '''''''''''''''''''' franc et direct '''''''





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Tennis Marion Bartoli Show Sport Actualité Sportive Bilan Français

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