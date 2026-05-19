Latest News Articles and Highlights from M6

A selection of the most recent news articles and highlights from M6, including updates on the kitchen market, the French vacation trend, hurdles faced by campsite managers, the surgeon of horror TV show and more.

Alors que le marché de la cuisine a connu une progression de 7% en 2022, certains consommateurs se sont fait arnaquer : ils ont acheté leur mobilier mais ne l’ont jamais reçu.

Comment ne pas se faire arnaquer ? Après avoir délivré des conseils et des bons plans, ce numéro s’intéresse au mode de vacances préférés des français : le camping. Non renouvellement de bail, entrave à la vente... certains gérants de campings se croient tout permis avec les propriétaires de mobil-home.

Enfin, Julien Courbet et son équipe reviennent sur le cauchemar vécu par plusieurs patients de celui que l’on surnomme « le chirurgien de l’horreur ». Une équipe d’Arnaques séquestrée dans le numéro diffusé ce jeudi 10 juillet sur M6, voici ce qu'il s'est passé. Un extrait très tendu du prochain numéro d'Arnaques ! sur M6. Des propriétaires sous le choc face à une locataire qui a saccagé leur appartement dans Arnaques.

Une patiente soffre d'une infection potentiellement mortelle après une operation chirurgicale illegale dans Arnaques. Le résumé de l'épisode 1926 du mercredi 20 mai 2026 de demain nous appartient et la chanson qui accompagne le générique de fin de Outlander saison 8, épisode 10





TeleLoisirs / 🏆 80. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News M6 Kitchen Market Vacation Trends Campsite Managers Surgeon Of Horror TV Show Patience Infected By An Illegal Surgery Outlander Season 8 Episode 10 Song Tomorrow Will Be Responsible Episode Summary

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