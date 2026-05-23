La Fabrique de la Beauté Invitation for Start-ups in Chartres Innovation City

La Fabrique de la Beauté provides start-ups in the beauty sector with a comprehensive 10-month support, divided into pre-incubation and incubation phases. The initiative offers a unique platform for learning and growth, aiming to help aspiring entrepreneurs develop and launch their innovative beauty concepts, fostering the emergence of sustainable and creative solutions that shape the future of the industry.

Chartres Métropole invites start-ups in the beauty sector to participate in a future promotion within La Fabrique de la Beauté, located at the heart of the Innovation City.

The selected candidates will receive a comprehensive 10-month support, divided into pre-incubation and incubation phases. The program offers resources such as meetings with experts, access to facilities, and exposure to key partners. This unique initiative aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs bring innovative beauty concepts to life. Past participants have experienced significant growth, making it an attractive opportunity for start-ups seeking to disrupt the industry





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Innovation And Technology Beauty Industry La Fabrique De La Beauté Start-Ups In The Beauty Sector Future Promotion Within La Fabrique De La Beau Innovation City In Chartres Comprehensive 10-Month Support Pre-Incubation And Incubation Phases Assist Aspiring Entrepreneurs

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