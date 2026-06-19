La Fête de la Musique 2025 : l'engouement des Britanniques inquiète les autorités parisiennes

Des milliers de Britanniques, inspirés par les réseaux sociaux, s'apprêtent à célébrer la Fête de la Musique à Paris, entraînant une affluence record et des mesures de sécurité renforcées.

La Fête de la Musique à Paris attire chaque année des milliers de visiteurs, mais l'édition 2025 connaît un engouement particulier en provenance du Royaume-Uni.

Depuis l'an dernier, les réseaux sociaux, notamment TikTok, ont alimenté un véritable phénomène de mode among young Britons who call it simply "La Fête". Influencers like Drew SP, a London-based TikTok star, have been sharing videos of their experiences, creating an irresistible buzz.

According to their posts, the 2024 event was unforgettable: endless street parties, a vibrant mix of French rap, British rap, and afrobeat, and the discovery of Caribbean music styles like bouyon, which became a summer hit even at London's Notting Hill Carnival. This viral enthusiasm has translated into concrete travel plans for 2025. Drew SP announces her trip is fully booked, and many of her compatriots are doing the same.

Pierre Rabadan, the deputy mayor in charge of nightlife, anticipates an attendance similar to last year's, with a 3-4% increase in reservations. Serpico Collins, a 33-year-old from Camden, is among those returning, driven by fond memories of dancing, drinking, and constant street festivals around every corner.

However, this mass influx from across the Channel caught Parisian authorities somewhat off guard. Lamia El Aaraje, the first deputy mayor responsible for security, admits they did not foresee such a strong attraction for British youth. The sheer scale of the 2024 event, with two million people in the streets and an implicit call for European youth to join, now requires careful planning. While the festive spirit is welcomed, authorities are mindful of the challenges.

Leila Frenet, a French influencer living in London, observes a concerning trend: many British visitors seek out paid club events, which contradicts the grassroots, free spirit of the Fête de la Musique. She returned from last year disappointed after spending her time in nightclubs, far from the authentic street experience she knows in Bordeaux. Her advice to them is blunt: "Stay in London if you want to do that!

" To manage the expected crowds, Paris has announced a shorter timeframe, with all festivities ending at 00:30. Lamia El Aaraje states they will be "intransigent" with anyone attempting to extend the celebrations. New security measures will be deployed, including crisis rooms, extensive video surveillance, and the creation of safe spaces to combat sexist and sexual violence. Instructions have been sent to embassies, particularly regarding the heatwave forecasted by Météo-France, with temperatures expected to peak at 36°C on Sunday.

Despite these constraints, Serpico Collins remains undeterred, determined to explore Parisian neighborhoods in search of balcony DJs and live music. He might even encounter Benjamin Wainwright, a 31-year-old saxophonist bringing his first fanfare to Oberkampf, hoping the event boosts their visibility. While Drew SP doubts a similar peaceful event could happen in London, referencing the 2025 edition in France which saw 371 arrests following online calls for violence, the spirit of celebration in Paris endures. As Serpico puts it, "Paris in the summer is incredible!





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Fête De La Musique Paris Touristes Britanniques Réseaux Sociaux Sécurité

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