L'After Foot Celebrates 20 Years with Surprises

The After Foot, a popular sports show on RMC radio, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this season.

L' After Foot , émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison ! A cette occasion, Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo et toute leur bande vous réservent pleins de surprises !

Sur RMC la radio du Sport, découvrez chaque jour, l'Afterfoot avec Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo et Florent Gautreau, les réactions des joueurs et entraîneurs, les conférences de presse d'après-match et les débats animés entre supporters, experts de l'After et auditeurs RMC. Samuel comprend le désarroi nantais mais pas du tout l'envahissement de terrain, Daniel exhorte les Kita à partir – 17/05 L'After Foot, l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison !

A cette occasion, Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo et toute leur bande vous réservent pleins de surprises





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After Foot RMC Radio Sports Show Celebrating Anniversary Celebrated 20 Years

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After Foot Celebrates 20 Years with Special SurprisesThe After Foot, a popular French football talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. The show features Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team, who will be hosting various surprises and events. The lineup includes 'Génération After', 'After Live', and the original 'After' show.

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After Foot Celebrates 20 Years with Special SurprisesThe After Foot, a popular French football talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. The show features Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team, who will be hosting various surprises and events. The lineup includes 'Génération After', 'After Live', and the original 'After' show.

Read more »

After Foot Celebrates 20 Years with Special SurprisesThe After Foot, a popular French football talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. The show features Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team, who will be hosting various surprises and events. The lineup includes 'Génération After', 'After Live', and the original 'After' show.

Read more »

L'After Foot Celebrates 20 Years with Surprise GuestsThe popular after-match show 'L'After Foot' celebrates its 20th anniversary with special guests and surprises, featuring Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and other celebrities.

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