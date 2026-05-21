L'Ãission d'Ãdrame sportif sera animÃe par Nicolas Jamain, Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo. L'Îmepte mardi, un noir, Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier seront aux commandes.

L'After Foot, l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fÃ te ses 20 ans cette saison ! Pour dÃmarrer la soirÃe, Nicolas Jamain est aux commandes de “GÃnÃration After”u de 20h00 Ã 22h00.

Une Ãission composÃe de chroniqueurs qui ont grandis avec l'After : Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo. Le rendez-vous des passionnÃs de foot avec des dÃbats et des invités prestigieux. Les soirs de match, l' “After Live” s'installe de 20h00 Ã 23h00 incarné Ã tour de rôle par Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain et Jean-Louis Tourre. Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier viennent renforcer le dispositif les soirs de Coupes d'Europe.

En deuxiÃme partie de soirÃe, de 22h00 (ou dès le coup de sifflet final du match) Ã minuit, place Ã la vÃronition originelle et historique de l'After autour de Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, Florent Gautreau et Jean-Louis Tourre du dimanche au jeudi. Carine Galli fait son retour dans l'After et prend les commandes de l'Ãission les vendredis et samedis





RMCsport / 🏆 63. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lafayette Football �Fter Foot Fête 20 Ans Nicolas Jamain Walid Acherchour Kevin Diaz Jimmy Braun Jennifer Mendelewitsch Et Elton Mokolo

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