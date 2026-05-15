European High-Speed Rail: Giants Start to Tackle the Mirage, Aiming for a Return of Demand, Especially Against Air Travel

The European high-speed rail sector is still a mirage, but the giants are starting to take it seriously, convinced that demand for this type of connections is back, especially with the rise of air travel. Trenitalia, SNCF Voyageurs, and Eurostar have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a potential direct link between Switzerland and London. The three companies aim to offer these connections as soon as possible and are actively pursuing this project. However, many obstacles remain to be overcome, such as the preparation of entry formalities, the establishment of necessary infrastructure and intergovernmental agreements, as well as the availability of suitable trains and railway tracks. The implementation could take place as early as the 2030s.

L'Europe du rail à grande vitesse relève encore du mirage mais les géants du secteur commencent à s'y atteler, convaincus que la demande pour ce type de liaisons est désormais de retour, notamment face à l'avion.

Outre les ambitions de 'métro européen' de Trenitalia, SNCF Voyageurs entend s'appuyer sur l'offre de sa filiale Eurostar et ses partenariats européens pour développer une offre cohérente. Les trains suisses (CFF), SNCF Voyageurs et Eurostar viennent ainsi de signer un protocole d'accord (MoU) en vue d'établir une liaison directe potentielle entre la Suisse et Londres. Expliquant que 'Londres est la première destination aérienne au départ de la Suisse, (...

) des études montrent que des liaisons directes entre Zurich et Londres avec un temps de parcours de 6 heures, entre Bâle et Londres en 5 heures, et entre Genève et Londres en 5 heures 30 pourraient répondre à une demande du marché et aux attentes des voyageurs internationaux', SNCF Voyageurs souligne les complémentarités des partenaires.

'Les partenaires sont idéalement complémentaires: SNCF Voyageurs travaille déjà étroitement avec les CFF, et une liaison directe vers Londres passerait nécessairement par la France ; Eurostar exploite depuis plus de 30 ans des liaisons ferroviaires entre l'Europe continentale et le Royaume-Uni', ajoute-t-il. 'L'étape suivante consiste à analyser les horaires potentiels et les concepts d'exploitation. Sur cette base, les étapes clés et jalons pour l'éventuelle introduction d'une telle liaison directe entre la Suisse et Londres seront définis.

Des trains neufs pour servir ces ambitions Les trois entreprises ferroviaires veulent battre le fer tant qu'il est chaud et entendent proposer ces liaisons dès que possible et poursuivent activement ce projet. Mais de nombreux obstacles sont encore à lever, notamment la préparation des formalités d'entrée, la mise en place des infrastructures nécessaires et des accords intergouvernementaux, ainsi que la disponibilité de trains adaptés et de sillons ferroviaires.

La mise en œuvre pourrait intervenir au plus tôt au cours des années 2030. En tout cas, Eurostar prépare déjà le terrain puisque l'opérateur a commandé en janvier dernier à Alstom 30 trains à grande vitesse (plus 20 en option) pour un montant de 1,4 milliard d'euros, des trains interopérables sur différents réseaux. Trenitalia de son côté commande également de nouveaux trains interopérables à grande vitesse à Hitachi pour servir ses ambitions paneuropéennes.

'Dici 2026, nous élargirons notre offre avec le lancement de la liaison Milan-Munich. L'objectif est de répondre aux besoins d'une mobilité en constante évolution, en Italie et bientôt en Europe', souligne Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, patron du groupe FS, la maison mère de Trenitalia. Le Frecciarossa 1000 est en effet conçu pour circuler non seulement en Italie, mais aussi sur sept réseaux ferroviaires européens: la France, l'Espagne, l'Allemagne, l'Autriche, la Suisse, les Pays-Bas et la Belgique





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European High-Speed Rail Trenitalia SNCF Voyageurs Eurostar Direct Link Between Switzerland And London Trains Infrastructure Intergovernmental Agreements Availability Of Suitable Trains And Railway Tr

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