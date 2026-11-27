Discover the reduced price of Erborian's CC Cream with Centella Asiatica and SPF 30. This French-Korean hybrid beauty product offers skincare and makeup benefits for various skin tones.

Erborian has significantly lowered the price of its flagship CC Cream with Centella Asiatica, a product that has become a staple in the beauty routines of thousands of women across the globe. This French-Korean hybrid formulation is now available for 33,30 euros, a substantial reduction from the standard price of 44,50 euros. The offer applies specifically to the 40 ml tube, which can be purchased directly on the Erborian official website. This price adjustment makes the product more accessible to a wider audience seeking high-quality skincare and makeup solutions.

Product Composition and Core Mechanism

The CC Cream by Erborian is designed to replace both a day cream and a foundation, offering a dual function that simplifies daily beauty routines. The formula is centered around Centella Asiatica, an ingredient known for its ability to soothe and hydrate the skin. To enhance the skincare benefits, the company has added hyaluronic acid to the mixture. This addition provides an immediate plumping effect, ensuring that the skin retains moisture and appears refreshed throughout the day. The combination of these active ingredients allows the product to correct imperfections while maintaining a healthy and hydrated complexion.

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In addition to its skincare properties, the CC Cream includes a sun protection filter with an SPF 30 rating. This feature is crucial for protecting the facial skin from solar aggressions and limiting the harmful impact of UV rays. By integrating sun protection into a single product, Erborian ensures that users receive comprehensive care. This mechanism addresses the common concern of UV exposure while providing a uniform and even tone to the skin, effectively merging cosmetics with essential skincare steps.

Shade Range and Consumer Choice

Erborian distinguishes itself from competitors by offering a wide range of nine distinct shades for the CC Cream with Centella Asiatica. This extensive palette is designed to match various skin nuances, from the palest porcelain tones to the deepest, richest shades. The inclusion of the Rich shade ensures that women with darker complexions can find a perfect match. This commitment to inclusivity allows consumers to choose a color that closely resembles their natural skin tone, avoiding the ashy or unnatural look often associated with lighter foundation formulas.

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The product is available in two different formats to suit individual preferences and usage needs. Users can choose between a smaller 15 ml tube or the standard 40 ml tube. The 40 ml version is packaged in a tube with a fine tip, which is considered economical and allows for precise application. This design helps users minimize waste and control the amount of product dispensed. The availability of multiple formats ensures that both new users and loyal customers can select the size that best fits their consumption habits.

Historical Context and Market Position

The creation of the CC Cream with Centella Asiatica is the result of a strategic partnership between France and South Korea. This collaboration brings together French expertise and Korean beauty innovation to serve women worldwide. Erborian has established itself as a leader in this segment, with this specific product ranking among the brand's best-selling items. The success of the CC Cream is attributed to its ability to deliver visible results, including a restored and unified complexion. The product's popularity has driven Erborian to continuously refine its formulas and expand its shade ranges to meet diverse consumer demands.

Promotional Offer and Financial Details

The current promotional offer on the 40 ml tube of CC Cream with Centella Asiatica represents a significant discount for consumers. The price drop from 44,50 euros to 33,30 euros makes this high-end beauty product more affordable. This promotion is available exclusively on the Erborian website, encouraging direct engagement with the brand. Shoppers are advised to take advantage of this limited-time offer to stock up on the product. The reduced price reflects Erborian's strategy to make its best-selling skincare-makeup hybrid more accessible to a broader market.

This offer is part of a broader trend in the beauty industry, where consumers are increasingly seeking multifunctional products that simplify their routines. The CC Cream fits this demand perfectly by combining hydration, correction, and sun protection in one step. The availability of nine shades ensures that the product can be personalized for individual needs. This approach aligns with the modern consumer's preference for efficient and effective beauty solutions. The promotion highlights Erborian's commitment to providing high-quality products at competitive prices.

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Expert Verification and Shopping Guidance

This article was produced by an expert from the BFMTV Shopping team, which operates independently from the BFMTV news editorial department. The prices mentioned are indicative and may change over time. BFMTV may receive compensation if readers make purchases through links integrated into the article. It is recommended that consumers verify the current price and availability on the Erborian website before making a purchase. This information ensures that shoppers are aware of the potential for price fluctuations and the commercial nature of the content.

The CC Cream with Centella Asiatica continues to be a favorite among French and Korean beauty enthusiasts. Its unique formulation and wide shade range make it a versatile choice for various skin types. The recent price reduction offers an excellent opportunity for new users to try the product. The combination of skincare benefits and makeup coverage provides a comprehensive solution for daily beauty needs. Consumers looking to enhance their complexion while protecting their skin should consider this offer.