Corsica Adapts to Climate Change and Wildfires

Corsica is facing increasingly dry and hot summers and increasingly severe wildfires, which are exacerbated by climate change. The island is adapting its strategy by implementing new measures, such as regulatory clearance, thermal cameras, and citizen networks. The prefect's figures show a contrast between the number of fires and the area burned, but the reality is more alarming. The island is also investing in technological solutions, such as video surveillance systems, to detect and control wildfires.

Face à increasingly dry and hot summers and increasingly severe wildfires, Corsica is adapting its strategy. From regulatory clearance to thermal cameras, scientists, firefighters, volunteers, and private companies are organizing to anticipate the worsening risk of climate change .

Oletta, August 2025. This fire is an illustration of the alarming evolution of disasters: fewer fires, but more powerful ones. PHOTO Dumè Alfonsi The prefect's figures paint a contrasting picture. In Haute-Corse, between July and September 2025, 118 vegetation fires were recorded for 300 hectares burned - compared to 103 departures and 129 hectares in 2024.

In Corse-du-Sud, 83 departures for only 33 hectares this year. Figures that may seem reassuring, but which mask a more alarming reality.

"" sums up Lieutenant-Colonel Octavien Meschini, chief of the Feu, Naturelle et Résilience group at the Haute-Corse Fire, Rescue and Resilience Service (SIS). In 2023, more than 20,000 hectares burned in a single summer in the department. To explain this paradox, Lieutenant-Colonel Meschini points to the role of climate change on vegetation: "This combustible is more susceptible to the effects of climate change, with drying out and desiccation.

We have contexts that are increasingly favorable to fires, including throughout the year.

" The Corsica has never experienced this, but Portugal in 2017 and Greece in 2023 showed the devastating power of these blazes. Professor François-Joseph Chatelon, a member of the Project Fires since 2007 and a professor at the University of Corsica, confirms: "Only 2% of fires cause the majority of destruction. The exodus of rural areas exacerbates the phenomenon: you have vegetation that is more dense, higher, and not maintained.

The power of the fire increases in intensity until it surpasses the threshold where all firefighting means, including aerial ones, cannot control it. A fire that suddenly changes its behavior with a rapid acceleration, without any change in weather conditions. For firefighters, they are unable to predict it. To face this, the SIS 2B relies on the Forest and Natural Spaces Protection Plan against Fires (PPFENI), revised in 2024 for ten years and divided into 21 action sheets.

Every Wednesday, an interservice meeting led by the prefect anticipates high-risk days and prepares the necessary means. In the villages of Oletta and Poggio-d'Oletta in the Nebbio, affected by severe fires last summer, the communal reserve illustrates this citizen network: 35 volunteers led by Jean Canu, a former firefighter with 41 years of career experience in the Marseille Marine Firefighters Battalion.

"Before, there were four seasons. Today, vegetation is permanently under stress from water and wind.

" The reserve educates the population on essential precautions: clear debris, close windows and doors in case of fire. "This human vigilance is now reinforced by technological eye. Joseph Capocchi, the head of CGS Sécurité in the eastern part of the plain, has developed a thermal video surveillance solution for detecting forest fires: cameras installed at high points, rotating 360 degrees, with a range of up to 16 km, operational day and night.

"Between 30 seconds and 1 minute 30, an alert is transmitted to the firefighters with a GPS point within 100 meters. " Professor Chatelon also highlights a new danger: "The seasonality of fires is increasing. We can have a fire in winter that becomes a fire of great power. This is the new danger.

" To scientifically address this, the GOLIAT project has already produced a simulator for fire propagation and the tool Dimzal, which is used in the field to size the zones of support for the fight. The Project Presage must now consolidate these achievements. Corsica will still burn, but it is preparing differently





lamarsweb / 🏆 35. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Change Wildfires Forest Fires Firefighting Technology Citizen Networks Video Surveillance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travaux de nuit sur le tramway à Montpellier : les lignes 1, 2 et 4 perturbées jusqu’au 18 juinTravaux, déviations, stations non desservies : voici ce qui change sur les lignes 1, 2 et 4 du tramway de Montpellier lors des opérations de maintenance programmées jusqu’au 18 juin.

Read more »

'Il y a eu une cassure' : comment la rencontre d’Agnès Jaoui avec Jean-Pierre Bacri a bouleversé sa familleLa comédienne s'est remémoré la façon dont le comédien avait changé sa vie.

Read more »

New Generation of Bordeaux Vignerons Adapts to Changing Tastes and ImageThe new generation of Bordeaux winemakers is adapting to changing tastes and the image of the vineyard. They are opening their doors to the public and showcasing their new expressions of Bordeaux wines.

Read more »

Climate Change and Its Impact on Ecosystems and Sports EventsThis news text discusses the end of fossil fuel development and the shift towards a carbon-neutral world in 2055. It also covers the impact of climate change on forest fires, the role of sports events in contributing to carbon emissions, and the decline of the morue population in the Atlantic Northwest.

Read more »