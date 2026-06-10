The 2026 World Cup, opening amidst a politically and diplomatically tense environment, under the auspices of two cynisms, the US and FIFA, may be saved by the game. France is set to pursue its third World Cup title. Spain, England, Argentina, Brazil, and others dream of a global triumph. Apart from exorbitant ecological costs, visa chaos, an Iranian ban on sleeping in the American city where they play, and the need to break one's PEL to get to the stadium by public transport, the fear of anti-immigration police at the gates of sports venues, and the disruption of football to please the advertising market, the FIFA has lost both its power and its honor. The World Cup, truly, will be a grand party. The sun rising on the World Cup and the three countries hosting it, the US, Canada, and Mexico, also rises on a fundamental question: can football save the World Cup? It is time to separate this work from the organizers and a country from its government to continue to believe in the magic, the leap by the game and the spectacle of a world that would not be satisfied with the borders assigned to it. It is time to continue to have faith and memories.

La Coupe du monde 2026, qui s'ouvre dans un contexte politique et diplomatique alarmant, sous l'égide de deux cynismes réunis, celui des États-Unis et celui de la FIFA , peut être sauvée par le jeu.

La France part à la conquête de sa troisième étoile. L'Espagne, l'Angleterre, l'Argentine, le Brésil et quelques autres rêvent aussi d'un sacre planétaire.

À part les prix scandaleux des places, le chaos des visas, l'interdiction faite aux Iraniens de dormir dans la ville américaine où ils jouent et, le coût écologique exorbitant, la menace de voir la police anti-immigration aux portes des enceintes sportives, la nécessité de casser son PEL pour aller au stade en transports en commun, le bouleversement du foot pour plaire au marché publicitaire et le sentiment qu'en étant prête à toutes les compromissions avec Donald Trump, la FIFA a perdu à la fois son pouvoir et son honneur. La Coupe du monde, vraiment, va être une belle fête.

Le soleil qui se lève, ce jeudi matin, sur la plus grande compétition de la planète et sur les trois pays qui l'organisent, les États-Unis, le Canada et le Mexique, se lève également sur cette question fondamentale : le football peut-il sauver la Coupe du monde ? Sans doute faut-il séparer cette oeuvre des hommes qui l'organisent, et un pays de son gouvernement, pour continuer à envisager la magie, croire au sursaut par le jeu et par le spectacle d'un monde qui ne se contenterait pas des frontières qu'on lui assigne.

Il est l'heure de continuer à avoir la foi et des souvenirs





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World Cup Football FIFA US Canada Mexico Political Tension Diplomatic Tension Ecological Cost Visa Chaos Iranian Ban Anti-Immigration Police Public Transport Advertising Market Organizers Government France Spain England Argentina Brazil Portugal Germany Lionel Messi France National Team Spain National Team England National Team Argentina National Team Brazil National Team Portugal National Team Germany National Team France National Team Spain National Team England National Team Argentina National Team Brazil National Team Portugal National Team Germany National Team France National Team Spain National Team England National Team Argentina National Team Brazil National Team Portugal National Team Germany National Team

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