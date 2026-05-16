Australian man in critical condition after shark attack near Rottnest Island

A 30-year-old man is in a critical condition after a shark attack near Rottnest Island, Western Australia. The attack occurred on Saturday, May 16, and the victim was rescued by a helicopter and other emergency services. The incident is the third deadly shark attack in Sydney since September and the third non-fatal attack in New South Wales in the past 48 hours.

Un homme d'une trentaine d'années est dans un état critique après une attaque de requin survenue ce samedi 16 mai au large de l'île de Rottnest, près de Perth, en Australie-Occidentale.

Les secours, appuyés par un hélicoptère, sont intervenus rapidement sur place, dans un contexte de vigilance accrue autour des attaques de requin en Australie. Un homme d'une trentaine d'années se trouve dans un état critique à la suite d'une attaque de requin samedi 16 mai en, ont indiqué les services de secours locaux à l'AFP.

L'incident s'est produit peu après 10 heures sur la côte de l'île de Rottnest, près de la ville de Perth, a déclaré un porte-parole de la section locale de l'organisation St. John Ambulance. L'hélicoptère de secours est sur place, aux côtés de la police et des services d'urgence de l'île.

Près de 1.300 incidents impliquant des requins ont été recensés en Australie depuis 1791, dont plus de 260 ont entraîné la mort, selon une base de données répertoriant les rencontres entre ces prédateurs et les humains. La dernière victime en date est Cette attaque était la troisième meurtrière à Sydney depuis septembre.

Elle avait été suivie de trois autres, non létales, dans les 48 heures suivantes dans l'État de Nouvelle-Galles du Sud, dont Sydney est la capitale, poussant les secouristes à appeler la population à éviter les plages. Les scientifiques australiens estiment que la surfréquentation des eaux et la hausse des températures des océans modifient les schémas migratoires des requins, ce qui pourrait contribuer à une augmentation des attaques.

J'ai vu une grosse dorsale qui sortait de l'eau : les images d'un requin de trois mètres prenant en chasse un surfeur en Californie. Il est énorme : un requin-pèlerin de 10 mètres de long observé au large de Port-la-Nouvelle en Méditerranée. Quand je remonte sur ma planche, je vois mon bras droit sectionné : ce champion paralympique a été attaqué par un requin-bouledogue.

Il a maîtrisé ses émotions et son angoisse : un nageur grièvement blessé au bras par un requin en Polynésie





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Shark Attack Rottnest Island Western Australia Critical Condition Emergency Services Sydney New South Wales

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