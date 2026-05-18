Are There Rats Being Released Deliberately in City Streets? Self-Driving Truck Video Raises Questions

A video of a self-driving truck that appears to release large numbers of rats in a rural area has sparked speculation of a conspiracy. However, experts have noted several inconsistencies in the video that suggest it may be staged or misleading.

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This is what the astonishing images claim. Filmed from the back of a vehicle on what appears to be a national highway, a truck drops, through a small hatch, hordes of rats. In the legend, the following statement is made: 'Mice are being released in cities by a deliberate opening at the rear of a truck trailer. Let's start by asking about the plausibility of this process.

If authorities wanted to spread contaminated animals in 'cities', why does the sequence take place in open country? But, above all, if it is a conspiracy, why is it done in such a visible and absurd way? There are certainly more 'discreet' and more effective ways to release rats in the public space. Let's then analyze the images: they are not credible.

On the one hand, the vehicle from which the scene is filmed follows almost without acceleration, despite the hordes of mice that spill out under its wheels (and which, incidentally, look more like rats) . On the other hand, the behavior of the animals has all of it on the move like a cartoon, especially the tail. In addition, the texture of their fur seems very synthetic





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