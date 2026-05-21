After Foot's 20th Anniversary: Programming Highlights, 21 May 2021

This news highlights the programming of After Foot, an iconic French soccer radio show, for its 20th anniversary. Various shows and commentators are featured, including 'Generiation After', 'After Live', Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jerome Rothen, Lionel Charbonnier, and Carine Galli.

L' After Foot , l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison ! A cette occasion, Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo et toute leur bande vous réservent pleins de surprises !

Pour démarrer la soirée, Nicolas Jamain est aux commandes de 'Génération After', de 20h00 à 22h00. Une émission composée de chroniqueurs qui ont grandis avec l'After : Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo. Le rendez-vous des passionnés de foot avec des débats et des invités prestigieux. Les soirs de match, l' 'After Live' s'installe de 20h00 à 23h00 incarné à tour de rôle par Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain et Jean-Louis Tourre.

Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier viennent renforcer le dispositif les soirs de Coupes d'Europe. En deuxième partie de soirée, de 22h00 (ou dès le coup de sifflet final du match) à minuit, place à la version originelle et historique de l'After autour de Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, Florent Gautreau et Jean-Louis Tourre du dimanche au jeudi. Carine Galli fait son retour dans l'After et prend les commandes de l'émission les vendredis et samedis.

Le Top de Génération After : Walid, Elton et Max s'écharpent sur le profil du futur entraîneur de l'OM ! – 21/05 Chaque jour, écoutez le Best-of de 'Génération After' sur RMC, l'émission composée de chroniqueurs qui ont grandi avec l’After. Pour plus d'informations et de nouveautés, rendez-vous sur le compte Facebook de l'After Foot : https://www.facebook.com/AfterFootRM





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Football Radio Show After Foot RMC Programming Highlights 20Th Anniversary

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