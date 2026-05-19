After Foot 20th Anniversary Special: Debates and Surprises

The After Foot, a popular French football talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. The show features Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team providing exciting content. The lineup includes Nicolas Jamain, Carine Galli, Jean-Louis Tourre, and many more. The show covers various topics, including match analysis, debates, and interviews with renowned football personalities.

L'After Foot, l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison ! A cette occasion, Gilbert Brisbois , Daniel Riolo et toute leur bande vous réservent pleins de surprises !

Pour démarrer la soirée, Nicolas Jamain est aux commandes de 'Génération After', de 20h00 à 22h00. Une émission composée de chroniqueurs qui ont grandis avec l'After : Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo. Le rendez-vous des passionnés de foot avec des débats et des invités prestigieux. Les soirs de match, l' 'After Live' s'installe de 20h00 à 23h00 incarné à tour de rôle par Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain et Jean-Louis Tourre.

Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier viennent renforcer le dispositif les soirs de Coupes d'Europe. En deuxième partie de soirée, de 22h00 (ou dès le coup de sifflet final du match) à minuit, place à la version originelle et historique de l'After autour de Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, Florent Gautreau et Jean-Louis Tourre du dimanche au jeudi. Carine Galli fait son retour dans l'After et prend les commandes de l'émission les vendredis et samedis.

Roberto, supporter brésilien, pense que le fait de sélectionner Neymar est avant tout politique. Kevin assume de vouloir voir le Portugal sans Ronaldo tout en estimant que la présence de Neymar est indispensable pour le Brésil





RMCsport / 🏆 63. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Talk Show Debates Surprises Gilbert Brisbois Daniel Riolo Nicolas Jamain Carine Galli Jean-Louis Tourre Eric Di Meco Emmanuel Petit Jérôme Rothen Lionel Charbonnier Roberto Neymar Portugal Ronaldo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The After Foot’s 20th Anniversary: Exciting News and SchedulesThe After Foot, a popular French sports talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. This special edition features many surprises from the show’s hosts. The series begins with ‘Génération After ‘, hosted by Nicolas Jamain from 8:00 PM until 10:00 PM. It is hosted by former After Foot journalists who have grown up with the show: Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, and Elton Mokolo. It is aimed at football fans with debates and special guests. Then, for match nights, ‘After Live’ is hosted by Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain, and Jean-Louis Tourre. Sitback nights are hosted by Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen, and Lionel Charbonnier. Last but not least, there is a special history-making edition of After Foot from Sunday to Thursday starting from minuit. And at the end of every week, except on weekends, there is a special edition on Sundays and Thursdays hosted by Carine Galli. The anniversary season promises a lot of excitement and fun.

Read more »

After Foot 20th Anniversary Special: Samuel, Daniel and Beye's Ensemble Reform, Plus Surprises AheadThe After Foot, a popular football talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary with special programming, including the reformation of the Samuel-Daniel duo and Beye's continuity to build a new group. The lineup includes Gilot J. Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and more surprises!

Read more »

20th Anniversary of 'L'After Foot' - A Celebration of Footie Debates and SurprisesThe 'L'After Foot' show celebrates its 20th anniversary this season, featuring Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team of experts. They will be hosting various shows, including 'Génération After', 'After Live', and the original 'After' show. The lineup includes notable guests like Nicolas Jamain, Carine Galli, Jean-Louis Tourre, and more.

Read more »

After Foot 20th Anniversary Special: A Night of Surprises and DebatesThe After Foot, a popular French football talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. The show features Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team of experts discussing the latest news, rumors, and debates in the world of football. The lineup includes special guests, debates, and interviews with renowned football personalities.

Read more »