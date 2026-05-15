After Foot 20th Anniversary Special

The After Foot, a popular French football talk show, celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. The show features Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team of experts discussing football opinions and providing insights into the world of football.

L’ After Foot , l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison ! A cette occasion, Gilbert Brisbois , Daniel Riolo et toute leur bande vous réservent pleins de surprises !

Pour démarrer la soirée, Nicolas Jamain est aux commandes de 'Génération After', de 20h00 à 22h00. Une émission composée de chroniqueurs qui ont grandis avec l'After : Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo. Le rendez-vous des passionnés de foot avec des débats et des invités prestigieux. Les soirs de match, l' 'After Live' s'installe de 20h00 à 23h00 incarné à tour de rôle par Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain et Jean-Louis Tourre.

Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier viennent renforcer le dispositif les soirs de Coupes d'Europe. En deuxième partie de soirée, de 22h00 (ou dès le coup de sifflet final du match) à minuit, place à la version originelle et historique de l'After autour de Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, Florent Gautreau et Jean-Louis Tourre du dimanche au jeudi. Carine Galli fait son retour dans l'After et prend les commandes de l'émission les vendredis et samedis.

L’After Foot, l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison





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After Foot Football Talk Show Gilbert Brisbois Daniel Riolo 20Th Anniversary Football Opinions Football Experts Football Discussions Football Insights Football Show Football Talk Show France Football Talk Show France 20Th Anniversary Football Talk Show France 20Th Anniversary Spe

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