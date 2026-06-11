Adolescents of Tuffé Val de la Chéronne organize a car wash event

The local young people of Tuffé Val de la Chéronne are organizing a car wash event on June 13, 2026, between 10am and 5pm. The event is open to all car owners and is free of charge. The local young people, aged 10 to 18, gather every Wednesday afternoon and during school holidays in a space where they can play board games, play football, chat on sofas, or enjoy outdoor activities in the small courtyard. Pierro, their mentor, fosters their growth. However, on June 13, 2026, they will embark on a mission: to wash your cars! They will be stationed near the parking lot at the bottom of the sports center to clean the interiors of the vehicles. The event aims to raise funds and promote various projects. One of the projects listed on the wall of the local is a car wash event. The event will take place on June 13, 2026, from 10am to 5pm, with a target of cleaning four cars simultaneously. They will use products from Norauto and microfiber cloths. They will also have other adolescents who will be stationed at a convenient location to offer refreshments and refreshments to those waiting for their cars. This is a test event, and if successful, it could grow. The event is open to all car owners, and there is no obligation to participate. The event aims to raise funds for various projects, and the organizers are still thinking about the purpose. They have already organized events like the sale of crêpes, which raised 400 euros in 45 minutes. They aim to vary their activities and not fall into routine. The event aims to raise funds for various projects, and the organizers are still thinking about the purpose. They have already organized events like the sale of crêpes, which raised 400 euros in 45 minutes. They aim to vary their activities and not fall into routine.

Samedi 13 juin 2026, entre 10h et 17h, les ados du local jeunes de Tuffé Val de la Chéronne se proposent de laver les véhicules des habitants.

Sur participation libre. Les ados du local jeunes de Tuffé Val de la Chéronne organisent un lavage de voitures ce samedi 13 juin 2026, avec participation libre pour les automobilistes, clients d’un jour.

©dr, c’est un espace où les ados âgés de 10 à 18 ans se réunissent le mercredi après-midi et pendant les vacances scolaires, un endroit où ils peuvent jouer à des jeux de sociétés, au babyfoot, papoter installés sur les canapés, ou se retrouver dehors dans la petite cour pour des créations en tout genre.s’épanouit sous le regard bienveillant de Pierro, leur animateur. Mais ce samedi 13 juin 2026, ils vont s’expatrier pour une mission : laver vos voitures !

Et c’est sur participation libre. Grande course de radeaux « Les Chéronneries » 2026 à Tuffé Val de la Chéronne : le compte à rebours lanc





actufr / 🏆 1. in FR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adolescents Local Young People Tuffé Val De La Chéronne Car Wash Event Participation Free Fundraising Projects Norauto Microfiber Cloths Refreshments Community Space Pierro Mentor Test Event Successful Event Growth Projects Car Wash Event Fundraising Projects Norauto Microfiber Cloths Refreshments Community Space Pierro Mentor Test Event Successful Event Growth Projects

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