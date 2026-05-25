20th Anniversary of the After Foot Show

The After Foot Show celebrates its 20th anniversary this season with special surprises and events. The show features Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and their team discussing football and providing insights into the world of football.

L'After Foot, l'émission qui dit tout haut ce que le monde du foot pense tout bas, fête ses 20 ans cette saison ! A cette occasion, Gilbert Brisbois , Daniel Riolo et toute leur bande vous réservent pleins de surprises !

Pour démarrer la soirée, Nicolas Jamain est aux commandes de 'Génération After', de 20h00 à 22h00. Une émission composée de chroniqueurs qui ont grandis avec l'After : Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo. Le rendez-vous des passionnés de foot avec des débats et des invités prestigieux. Les soirs de match, l' 'After Live' s'installe de 20h00 à 23h00 incarné à tour de rôle par Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain et Jean-Louis Tourre.

Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier viennent renforcer le dispositif les soirs de Coupes d'Europe. En deuxième partie de soirée, de 22h00 (ou dès le coup de sifflet final du match) à minuit, place à la version originelle et historique de l'After autour de Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, Florent Gautreau et Jean-Louis Tourre du dimanche au jeudi. Carine Galli fait son retour dans l'After et prend les commandes de l'émission les vendredis et samedis.

Chaque jour, écoutez le Best-of de l'Afterfoot, sur RMC la radio du Sport ! L'After foot, c'est LE show d'après-match et surtout la référence des fans de football depuis 19 ans ! Les rencontres se prolongent tous les soirs avec Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo et Florent Gautreau avec les réactions des joueurs et entraîneurs, les conférences de presse d'après-match et les débats animés entre supporters, experts de l'After et auditeurs RMC.

Pour démarrer la soirée, Nicolas Jamain est aux commandes de 'Génération After', de 20h00 à 22h00. Une émission composée de chroniqueurs qui ont grandis avec l'After : Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, Jimmy Braun, Jennifer Mendelewitsch et Elton Mokolo.

Le rendez-vous des passionnés de foot avec des débats et des invités prestigieux. Les soirs de match, l' 'After Live' s'installe de 20h00 à 23h00 incarné à tour de rôle par Carine Galli, Nicolas Jamain et Jean-Louis Tourre. Eric Di Meco, Emmanuel Petit, Jérôme Rothen et Lionel Charbonnier viennent renforcer le dispositif les soirs de Coupes d'Europe





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After Foot Show Football Show Gilbert Brisbois Daniel Riolo Chronicleurs Génération After After Live Best-Of De L'afterfoot RMC La Radio Du Sport Football Fans Football Matches Football Players And Coaches Football Conferences Football Debates Football Experts Football Supporters Football References Football Shows Football After-Match Shows Football Radio Shows Football Radio Station Football Radio Show Football Radio Station RMC Football Radio Show RMC Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show Football Radio Show

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